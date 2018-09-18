Current opportunities

Primary Care Engagement Lead – Full time, 12 month Parental Leave contract

First Nations Health Unit – Team Leader – Full time, max term contract until 30 June 2024 (possible extension)

First Nations Health Unit – Health Worker – Full time, max term contract until 30 June 2024 (possible extension)

How to apply for a vacancy at Diabetes Queensland

Preparing Your Application

The advertisement and position description will describe the key aspects of the position and the skills required to effectively perform the job.

Your application should consist of:

Cover letter addressing the Key Selection Criteria. No more than two pages addressing the essential requirements. Resume. Ensure all details are current and include:

Personal contact details, including daytime phone number. Relevant qualifications and training Employment history, including organisations, dates of employment, your position title and responsibilities Details of any relevant voluntary work



Lodgment of Application

Applications may be lodged as specified in the advertisement.

Review of Applications

Following the closing date, all applications will be passed to the selection panel and a shortlist of applicants for interview will be agreed. The selection process is based on how well each candidate meets the advertised selection criteria, the background of each applicant and a ‘best fit’ with Diabetes Queensland’s culture and values.

Interviews

Shortlisted applicants will be contacted by telephone and interview times agreed. This should usually happen within two weeks of the closing date. If you are not successful in gaining an interview, you will not be notified. All shortlisted applicants will be notified by email on completion of interviews.

Selection

All shortlisted applicants will be asked a similar set of questions which are derived from the selection criteria. Selection of the successful applicant is based on the written application, responses to questions at interview and referee reports.

Further Information

If you require further information about the position or salary, please email careers@diabetesqld.org.au or call 07 3506 0943.